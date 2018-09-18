English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Investigations reveal 9-year-old girl was tortured by her kidnappers

K24 Tv September 18, 2018
2,477 Less than a minute

Preliminary investigations into the murder of  the 9 year old daughter of Githongo law courts senior resident magistrate have established that the girl was tortured before being killed by her kidnappers.
Sources  close to the investigations have revealed that the late Maribel Kapolon’s body had cuts on the thighs and one arm appeared to have been burnt by acid.
As Brenda Cheruiyot reports, residents of Meru county  staged demonstrations as pressure  mounted on  the police to unravel the motive of the killing.

Show More

Related Articles

September 18, 2018
2,481

President Kenyatta assured of victory in Finance bill vote on Thursday

September 18, 2018
2,488

Obado’s former aide, Caspal Obiero, arrested by homicide detectives

September 18, 2018
2,612

Murang’a county installs CT-Scan machines

September 18, 2018
2,610

Githunguri residents accuse contractor of poor workmanship on road.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.