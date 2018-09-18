Investigations reveal 9-year-old girl was tortured by her kidnappers

Preliminary investigations into the murder of the 9 year old daughter of Githongo law courts senior resident magistrate have established that the girl was tortured before being killed by her kidnappers.

Sources close to the investigations have revealed that the late Maribel Kapolon’s body had cuts on the thighs and one arm appeared to have been burnt by acid.

As Brenda Cheruiyot reports, residents of Meru county staged demonstrations as pressure mounted on the police to unravel the motive of the killing.