Obado’s former aide, Caspal Obiero, arrested by homicide detectives

K24 Tv September 18, 2018
Homicide detectives have arrested Migori governor Okoth Obado’s former personal assistant, Caspal Obiero in nairobi, as investigations into the murder of  Rongo University student Sharon Otieno gathers momentum.
A man believed to have been the driver of the vehicle witnesses say was used during the abduction ,Jack Gombe was arraigned in Oyugis, and charged  of being an accomplice in Sharon’s heinous murder.

