Migingo row sparks severe fish shortage

They said size does not matter. Well, they lied! Migingo Island may be less than half-an- acre but ownership wrangles between Kenya and Uganda is said to have affected the fish supply from the entire Lake Victoria.

Fisheries officials in Migori county have sounded an alarm over a looming shortage with statistics showing a drop of as much as 50 per cent in the last four days.

“We are greatly concerned that fish supply has dropped to less than 2,000kg from the more than 4,000kg previously registered daily from the beaches around here,” said Joel Ogada, a senior fisheries officer manning Aneko and Nyandiwa beaches in Nyatike.

He said this is a result of less fishing activities by Kenyans on Lake Victoria who are afraid of arrests and harassment by Ugandan authorities manning the lake around and within the island.

“As a result, stock in most markets have gone down sharply leading, to high fish prices,” he said, adding that the situation may worsen in the next few days if peace continued to remain elusive over Migingo.

The tiny rocky island, whose surrounding waters are rich in Nile perch has been the centre of an administration dispute between Kenya and Uganda, both of who claim ownership.

However, the crisis took a new twist last week following unconfirmed reports in Uganda that Kenya was planning to hoist its flag on Migingo, prompting the latter to beef up security on the island.

The island has since remained under a joint Kenya and Uganda police watch, with only a Ugandan flag flying all time.

Meanwhile, Migori County Commissioner Joseph Rotich, has asked residents to remain calm as the government addresses the issue diplomatically.

“The matter is not as bad as being reported in the media. We are talking with our counterparts from Uganda to reach a win-win solution,” he said. He asked local fishermen to go about their work freely but cautioned them against tress-passing into foreign waters.