Six charged with planning deadly Njoro tribal clashes

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Six people linked to the planning of Njoro clashes in Nakuru were yesterday charged before a Molo court with taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Wesley Kiprorich, Bernard Kibet, George Kaploch, Ben Langat, Nelson Kibet and David Kibett, who appeared before chief magistrate Rita Amwayi, were charged with engaging in unlawful meetings that fuelled clashes in the area.

The meetings are said to have happened in Vikingi Tatu and Kipsenendet areas in Njoro, where the skirmishes that lasted close to five days reportedly started.

According to police, the suspects are believed to have attended a meeting that was attended by some leaders, who were inciting the residents to retaliate against a certain community in the area.

All the accused denied the charges and sought to be released on bond terms, saying it was their constitutional right and that the charges against them were victimisation by the police to cool temperatures among residents.

“We urge the court to release us on reasonable bond terms, the charges against us are unwarranted and we were brought to court by the police in bad faith,” they said.

The magistrate released the accused persons on a Sh100,000 bond and a surety of the same amount each awaiting hearing of the matter on November 7.

On Monday five leaders including Nakuru County Assembly deputy speaker Samuel Tonui were charged with promoting war-like activities, where it was said they incited a community to retaliate against another.

Residents, who were forced to flee their homes in the wake of the clashes, bore cold nights in camps set up in area schools and some, including nursing mothers, went without food for days as they did not salvage any food or household items when they left their homes. Concerns were also raised over the fate of students who ought to be preparing for the national examinations.