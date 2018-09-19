Kericho governor lauds Kipchoge for World record smash

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony has congratulated Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono for gifting the country a double victory at the 45th edition of Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

He said the victories have not only cemented their status as iconic sports personalities globally but also confirmed Kenya’s title as the home of athletics champions. Kipchoge broke the world record by setting a new time of 2:01:39.

Speaking ro People Daily Sport yesterday, Governor Chepkwony said by setting a new record and by winning the Berlin Marathon for the third time in his career, Kipchoge had proven his position as the greatest marathoner of all time. He added that Cherono has also sealed her spot in the Berlin Marathon.

“I express my pride following their achievements as do Kenyans all over the country who were undoubtedly rooting for them” said Chepkwony who is also the Chairman of the Sport Committee at the Council of Governors.

“As the curtains fall on this successful outing, it offers the two levels of governments an opportunity to reflect on the opportunities and if indeed we have given sports enough attention,” he added.

The governor said Kenya is a great sporting nation and has the potential to even grow stronger if solid management of sports are provided both at the national and the county governments. Governor Chepkwony said the counties should work hand in hand to develop sport facilities in villages so that talents of the youths are harnessed.