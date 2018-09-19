Zamalek ease relegation woes as Jericho maintain top spot

Zamalek FC put up a spirited fight to beat pre-match favourites Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) FC 2-1 to move from the relegation zone in the 25th round of the Super 8 Premier League match at the weekend.

Two first-half goals from speedy forward James Mandela in the ninth and 19th minutes ensured Zamalek went two spots up on the 16-team table to 10th with 28 points.

The victory was a relief to coach Julius Katenge whose side had gone four matches without and a win.

“It was a captivating game and we knew we were going to face tough opposition so we had our strategy in place and it worked. We hope to continue winning to finish the league at a favourable position,” said Katenge.

MASA’s captain Kevin Liyala scored his side’s consolation goal in the 90th minute. “It was a challenging game for us considering we have several players nursing injuries but we have learnt our weakness which is in the striking department where we need to be more clinical,” said MASA coach Hosea Akala.

This was MASA’s eighth loss of the campaign, having won six and drawn 11. Earlier on at the same venue, goal poacher Freddy Eninga scored the only goal of the game, his 11th goal of the season, in the 89th minute as Shauri Moyo Sportiff beat Team Umeme while at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Leaders Jericho All Stars extended their stay at the helm after an emphatic 4-1 win over west conference side Melta Kabiria.

Golden boot contender Kelvin Ndung’u took his tally to 17 goals after netting three goals while defender Dismus Buggy added the other goal as Jericho maintained their 11-game unbeaten streak. Francis Wambora scored Melta’s only goal on the 32 minute as his side remained sixth on the table with 35 points.