Kariobangi put three past Ingwe, Thika eye Tusker scalp

AFC Leopards’ hopes of winding up in second position in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) suffered after they were humbled 3-1 by Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Sharks, who came into the match off a convincing 5-2 victory over Nakumatt, were uncompromising as they raced to a deserved 13th minute lead through George Abege.

Five minutes later, Harambee Stars midfielder Whyvonne Isuza put Ingwe on level terms but the ‘big fish’ had other ideas as they put the game to bed, thanks to man of the match Abege’s second strike in the 65th minute that was sandwiched between Duke Abuya’s effort in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile, Thika United, who are still clutching onto the straws in the league, are expected to be greatly inspired by their shock 1-0 win over Gor Mahia last week when they face Tusker at home today as relegation battle intensifies.

Thika’s conquest over already coronated champions Gor may appear as too little too late but Tusker need to be on red alert lest the Brookside-sponsored side add them into their list of victims.

Playing a team that is fighting relegation is no child’s play as Gor came to find out and Tusker will be required to particularly watch Micheal Odongo whose goal sunk K’Ogalo.

Before handing Gor their second defeat of the season, Thika had not won a match since May 13 with their best performance being a one-all draw with Kakamega Homeboyz on July 14.

In Machakos, Gor will be desperate for improved results when they come face-to-face with Ulinzi Stars in a potential thriller.

But even then, the match is tricky for Gor who are grappling with disquiet by a section of regular players over unpaid wages.

The majority of Gor’s first choice players boycotted the match against Thika even as coach Dylan Kerr remains doubtful whether a truce will be reached between them and the cllub management to be available for today’s match.

“I am not sure whether we will be able to have a full squad. I have been told that all the players in my starting 11 will be available but I have not seen them myself. It is unfortunate such things are happening and I pray that all the players selected will be there if not then all our hard work will go to waste,” said Kerr.

In Narok, fifth-placed Sofapaka face the test of Kakamega Homeboyz who are basking in the pride of beating Nzoia 3-2 in their last fixture.