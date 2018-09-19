Nairobi Stima, Ushuru’s NSL struggles is KCB’s gain.

Just what is behind Nairobi Stima and Ushuru’s sudden dip in form? Both teams have failed to win two consecutive matches in the National Super League (NSL) hence dropping vital points in their quest to get promoted to the SportPesa Premier League next season

With Nairobi Stima and Ushuru dropping points, KCB have been the biggest beneficiaries, taking second position behind title favourites Western Stima. The bankers are on 63 points following their 2-1 win over Kenya Police at the weekend while the leaders have 70 following their 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars at the weekend.

Nairobi Stima, who at some point were just two points behind Western Stima, are now third, eight points behind the leaders while Ushuru are in fourth 10 points adrift, despite starting the season in scintillating form.

Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru have been blowing hot and cold and their inconsistency continued last weekend when they were held to a barren draw by Kangemi All Stars, a result they had recorded against struggling Migori Youth a week earlier.

The same fate seems to have befallen Nairobi Stima. Under coach Ibrahim Shikanda, the third-placed team has scored the most goals (58) in 31 matches and have league top scorer (16 goals)Stephen Owusu in their ranks but have found the going tough recently.

They were stunned 2-1 by relegation-fighting GFE 105 before settling for a draw at the weekend against Bidco United. Unless things change quickly, the two might find themselves out of contention for automatic promotion, given only the top two get elevated directly while the third-placed team face a play-off against a top-flight side. Shikanda is, however, staying optimistic.

He said: “At times, we have to deal with squad changes due to fatigue and injuries because we meet different challenges but I believe we can manage the rest of the season and push up.”

Meanwhile, the battle for survival continues today when bottom side Nakuru All Stars face 12th-placed Kenya Police at Karuturi grounds while Green Commandoes, who are 16th on the log, hope to beat Kangemi All Stars.