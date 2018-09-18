Easy day for Changawa siblings at Open

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Changawa siblings yesterday once again led the charge at the Britam Kenya Open Tennis Championships at Nairobi Club.

Once again, Team Kenya produced solid results at their backyard with particular focus on the men’s’ singles. Top seed Ismael Changawa beat hard-fighting German Christian Vater 6-2, 6-3 in the third round.

The left hander was altogether composed and effective especially on his returns. His backhands caused the German serious trouble on occasions with the unseeded player trying to close out from the baseline. Powerful Changawa took points as well through the net area that the German failed to cover.

Even though it was a straight sets victory that takes him into the quarter-final stages, his opponent was solid on occasions. His direct play and good movement on court meant Changawa had to think deep before placing shots.

“I am happy with my performance so I wait for the next match. I am confident with my play and all I can say is that the finals awaits me,” said the three-time winner.

Meanwhile, sister Shufaa Changawa also proceeded past the preliminary stages by whipping Rose Wanjala 6-0, 6-1 under bright sunlight.

The top seed who has recently just returned to competitive tennis from injury was in her element getting decisive winners off errors by her opponent. Shufaa had pace and power but also agility and good work rate helped to accomplish her mission in just under an hour.

At the same time 14-year-old Angela Okutoyi who won the Africa Junior Championships in Algeria a week ago beat her country mate Kitty Van Heyden 6-0, 6-0.

The upcoming hotshot was faultless in her display on court winning about 80 per cent of her shots from sublime backhand returns.

In other results of the day, men’s second seed Ibrahim Kibet Yego saw off Brandon Sagala 6-3, 6-3 to advance into the quarters while Burundian wonder kid Abdul Shakur Kabura silenced homeboy Collins Oyugi 6-1,6-1.