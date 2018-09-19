Unlock puzzle on Mtito-Andei, Mackinnon Road row

Suba Churchill

For the better part of this year, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has maintained that Mtito-Andei and Mackinnon Road towns are part of his county. This is despite the fact that Mtito Andei is in Makueni while Mackinnon Road is in Kwale county. Notably, the claim was started by his predecessor John Mruttu.

Staking claim on a territory is a well-known political gimmick used by politicians to soar up their popularity. It has also been used with considerable success to divert citizens’ attention from more pressing governance issues.

At some point, Samboja even caused ruckus when he drove into Mackinnon Road in a convoy, claiming he had visited the town in his capacity “as your president”.

So when Samboja got a full page on one of the local daily newspapers to explain a matter as sensitive and emotive as the boundary dispute between his county and neighbouring Kwale and Makueni counties, it was thought that he would take advantage of the opportunity and shed more light on his claims. But that was not to be.

The first question posed to him was: “Since the tenure of the former governor, there have been claims that Mtito Andei is within Taita Taveta county despite the fact that most of the inhabitants are from the Kamba community. In your opinion, where is Mtito Andei located and what can be done to end the confusion?”

But instead of seizing the moment to explain himself on the matter, the governor chose the usual round-about answers politicians are known for.

“As a county,” he answered, “We still maintain that the disputed town, Mtito Andei, is part of Taita Taveta. We have proposed a structured dialogue. If a solution is arrived at, we as leaders will hold joint rallies and consultative forums aimed at calming the tensions among our people. Whether the leadership of Makueni is keen on this is the question that we must first answer”.

He never said why he claims Mtito Andei is part of Taita Taveta and not Makueni, even as he acknowledged that his statements on the matter had caused tension.

Samboja and his Makueni counterpart, Kivutha Kibwana, are the only two governors that were elected on the Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, with Kibwana doubling as the chairperson of the party. The two, therefore, have avenues within the party machinery to discuss the issue before calling in third parties to intervene. Their public spats raise doubts as to whether both Samboja and Kibwana are still in the same political party.

Even after obfuscating on the boundary issue, another question was directed his way: “How is the experience you gained as a journalist helping you in running the county?”

His answer? “I have used community radios and barazas to feel the heartbeat of every village, town and the entire county which has seen me pursue what is important and of immediate concern to our people.”

The last time I checked, county governments were required, under the law, to establish radio stations as a platform for citizens’ participation in governance. One of the 14 functions allocated to county governments in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution is to “ensure and coordinate the participation of communities and locations to develop the capacities they need to effectively participate in governance at the local level”.

But most governors, including those who recently flocked Makueni county on a benchmarking mission on public participation, continue to ignore the provisions of Section 95 of the County Government Act that directs them to establish television stations, ICT-based centres, websites, community-radio stations and traditional media to raise public awareness and participation in governance processes. – The writer is the Presiding Convener of the Civil Society Reference Group. —[email protected]