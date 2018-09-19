Glorifying classism solidifies tribalism, corruption

Sabina Akoth

Class struggles in Kenya are often glossed over. They fester underneath our rhetoric of peace and love for one another regardless of our age, gender or ethnic affiliations.

The truth, however, is that there is a lot of resentment especially for the rich in society. The term rich is relative though. A resident in an informal neighbourhood will be upset at his counterpart in the same neighbourhood because the latter lives in a bigger shack than he does.

Together, they will loath the man who lives in a middle-class neighbourhood for daring to up his or her class. Those living in the suburbs will in turn feel the disdain of the middle-class for the experiences that their money can afford them.

Further, given our socio-political environment, the perception is often that the well-to-do amongst us have acquired their wealth through corruption and patronage.

This is regardless of the fact that indeed, there are many Kenyans that have earned their millions through hard work and honesty.

The poor, on the other hand, are perceived as playing the victim role too well and having an offensive sense of entitlement by virtue of their socio-economic status.

For instance, some of Kenya’s middle and upper class are against the 1 per cent Housing Levy (under the Big Four agenda) that will be utilised to build affordable houses for poor populations.

They do not understand why they should be taxed for goods and services they will never use. Interestingly, class struggles are both a problem and a solution to some of the socio-political issues we face.

It is a fact that poverty is costly. Living under a dollar a day in the current global economy is challenging to say the least. It erodes human dignity, limits access to opportunities and predisposes particular groups to exploitation.

In this instance, exploitation comes in varied forms including illegal evictions, denial of services in both public and private entities and even physical violations that often times go unpunished.

Families that continue to suffer these violations have found themselves in cycles of despair that often result in anger. The path to justice is then often windy for these groups and without something or someone specific to hold accountable their anger is channelled towards those they imagine are taking away or enjoying those things they are being denied.

Many local sociologists have initiated that classism is the sole reason for our socio-political discord. It is what is solidifying tribalism and fanning corruption amongst us. In civil society lingo, classism is considered the one factor that will burn this country if we do nothing about it.

Young men are angry at lost opportunities while the women and girls are paying the price socially and physically, for the existence of systems that do not work in their favour.

Equality is nevertheless a façade as far as wealth distribution is concerned. There will always be those of lower income for as long as there are billionaires.

It will also take us ages to swap our capitalism for socialism. What we must envision, however, is a situation where we cushion the less fortunate in society first by making services available and accessible, and secondly, by making them active participants in our development agenda.

The Constitution of Kenya has sections on socio-economic rights to ensure that citizens live fulfilled lives. They include the right to health, housing, education, social security, food, shelter, amongst other needs.

Progress is being made in varied sectors to make these aspirations a reality and Universal Health Care coverage, better infrastructure, affordable housing and more employment opportunities for our young people could address some of these issue arising from our classism.—The writer comments on developmental issues.