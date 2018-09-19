Kisumu set to host third Unesco cultural festival

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The third Kenya National Commission for Unesco (Knatcom) cultural celebrations will kick off today at Jomo Kenyatta Grounds in Kisumu.

The five-day cultural heritage week is set to feature multicultural performances including the fish fiesta, benga Luo night, Omieri exhibition and excursions.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o yesterday lauded Knatcom and National Museums of Kenya for holding this year’s edition in the lakeside city, which he said is rich in cultural diversity and heritage.

“The celebrations will give us the opportunity to celebrate our diverse cultures, preserve and gift them to next generation,” he said.

The theme of the cultural celebration is “enhancing national cohesion, identity and pride” and hundreds of participants have arrived in Kisumu ahead of the event.