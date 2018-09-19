COUNTIESNEWSPeople Daily

Kisumu set to host third Unesco cultural festival

People Daily September 19, 2018
2,422 Less than a minute
Prof. Anyang Nyong'o File/Photo

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The third Kenya National Commission for Unesco (Knatcom) cultural celebrations will kick off today at Jomo Kenyatta Grounds in Kisumu.

The five-day cultural heritage week is set to  feature multicultural performances including the fish fiesta, benga Luo night, Omieri exhibition and excursions.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o yesterday lauded Knatcom and National Museums of Kenya for holding this year’s edition in the lakeside city, which he said is rich in cultural diversity and heritage.

“The celebrations will give us the opportunity  to celebrate our diverse cultures, preserve and gift them to next generation,” he said.

The theme of the  cultural celebration is “enhancing national cohesion, identity and pride” and hundreds of participants have arrived in Kisumu ahead of the event. 

Show More

Related Articles

September 19, 2018
2,427

Police arrest Jirongo over Sh20m debt owed to trader

September 19, 2018
2,438

One woman’s struggle to keep ‘unwanted’ child

September 19, 2018
2,415

Kericho governor lauds Kipchoge for World record smash

September 19, 2018
2,417

Gareth poised for part two at Real Madrid without Zidane and Ronaldo