Uhuru hints further drop in petrol cost

The cost of petrol could drop further after President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed taxable value on petroleum products.

The proposal contained in his memorandum to Parliament on reservations to the Finance Bill, means that the 8 per cent value added tax (VAT) will only apply to the price of petrol from the source and will exclude exercise duty, fees and other charges

Uhuru further observed that VAT on petroleum products is supposed to supplement domestic revenue mobilisation. “This revenue mobilisation will enable the country fund most of the infrastructure projects,” Uhuru said.

“Kenya is not levying VAT on petroleum products to pay her debt. The revenues received will be used to fund government programmes and projects in 2018/19 financial year.” Uhuru also introduced Excise duty on fees charged for money transfer services by cellular phone service providers at 12 per cent of excisable value to finance a deficit of Sh7.6 billion meant to fill revenue shortfalls.

He recommends that telephone and internet data services be charged excise duty at a rate of 15 percent of their excisable value. Excise duty on fees charged for money transfer agencies and other financial ervice providers shall be 20 per cent of their excisable value.

On Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act, the President recommends that the tax be reduced from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.

The President also overturned MPs proposal to delete the section seeking to introduce the “employer contribution” payable into the newly introduced National Housing Development Fund.

Uhuru said, in order to support the housing pillar of the Government’s Big Four Plan, the government had proposed to introduce a contributory scheme where both the employee and the employer would contribute to the National Housing Development Fund.