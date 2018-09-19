State asked to clarify ambiguity in REITs tax

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The government has been asked to clarify ambiguities in the Finance Act, 2017 – which on one hand exempt the Real Estates Investment Trusts (REITs) from paying tax yet on the other hand, seeks to impose a tax on a wholly owned subsidiary.

For a real estate trust to operate, it must own its real estate assets through subsidiaries and not directly and therefore imposing a tax on one entity and exempting the other does not suffice.

Association of Kenya REITs also said yesterday the failure to clarify the benefits REITs investors enjoy is discouraging them including those already operating in the sector.

“A REITs requires and owns its Real Assets through subsidiaries and not directly and therefore imposing tax on them is the same as taxing them directly,” said REITs Association of Kenya chairman Edward Kirathe.

Speaking during the inauguration of national REITs conference set to be held between June and September every year, Kirathe urged the government to accelerate the clarification through Finance Bill 2018 to hasten the growth of the sector in Kenya.

He said the predominant form of real estate ownership in Kenya have no future as they are archaic, unviable, unsustainable and incapable of creating multi-generational wealth.

Kirathe said a lot of old people who made investments in real estate when they were in their 20s and 30s at independence are now in a dilemma because they cannot sustain the management and oversight of their portfolio because children are abroad and are not willing to return to manage them.

However, he said with the establishment of REITs, such people would not be worried about their investments. National Treasury Budget, Fiscal and Economic Affairs director general Geoffrey Mwau said REITs will unlock the potential in the real estate sector in a bid to help the Government unveil 350,000 affordable housing in the next five years.

He said the idea of establishing REITs in Kenya was to ensure demand matches supply. “REITs assist in de-risking the cost of developing houses,” he said.