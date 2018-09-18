English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Murang’a county installs CT-Scan machines
Muranga county Level 5 hospital, has become the latest to benefit from the National Government’s initiative, to install CT Scan machines, in its bid to ensure Universal Health care is achieved.
The installation is currently underway even as the technicians are trained on how best to handle the equipment, with medical staff and the community expressing their delight, saying it will help reduce the journeys they had to make to access similar services.