English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Githunguri residents accuse contractor of poor workmanship on road.

K24 Tv September 18, 2018
2,455 Less than a minute

Transport was paralyzed after residents of Mitahato village blocked the Githunguri road protesting poor workmanship by the contractor of the road.

The angry residents lit bonfires along the Kirigiti-Kwamaiko road, accusing the contractor of poor murraming of the road, not hiring locals to work on the project and engaging his close relatives and friends.

They called on Githunguri MP Kago wa Lydia to quickly intervene and address their grievances before matters get out of hand.

Show More

Related Articles

September 18, 2018
2,444

Murang’a county installs CT-Scan machines

September 18, 2018
2,455

Samburu Leaders ask the gov’t to reign on bandits in the region.

September 18, 2018
2,466

1.3M Machakos residents set to benefit from Universal Healthcare project

September 18, 2018
2,455

Former Embu Sen.Kivuti denies pact with Gov.Wambora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.