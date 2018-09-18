Githunguri residents accuse contractor of poor workmanship on road.

Transport was paralyzed after residents of Mitahato village blocked the Githunguri road protesting poor workmanship by the contractor of the road.

The angry residents lit bonfires along the Kirigiti-Kwamaiko road, accusing the contractor of poor murraming of the road, not hiring locals to work on the project and engaging his close relatives and friends.

They called on Githunguri MP Kago wa Lydia to quickly intervene and address their grievances before matters get out of hand.