English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
1.3M Machakos residents set to benefit from Universal Healthcare project
ver 1.3 million residents of Machokos County will benefit from the Universal Health Care Programme launched by area Gov. Dr. Alfred Mutua .
The project is part of a World Bank sponsored pilot programme that include Kisumu, Isiolo and Nyeri counties.
Machakos county government has already invested in the improvement of health services including the purchase of ambulances for every ward and the upgrade of health facilities.