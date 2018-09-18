Former Embu Sen.Kivuti denies pact with Gov.Wambora

Former Embu Sen. Lenny Kivuti has rejected proposals by Gov. Martin Wambora to reconcile after the court case that challenged Wambora’s election.

Kivuti dismissed claims that the two leaders had agreed on a political truce.

Hpwever, Embu Gov. Martin Wambora revealed that the two had agreed to bury their hatchet during a planned meeting of leaders in the county after the court of appeal upheld his august 8th 2017 election.