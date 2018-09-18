English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Nine houses burnt in Isiolo-Meru border mystery bandit attack

K24 Tv September 18, 2018
Nine houses were burnt to ashes at Maili Tatu area along the Isiolo-Meru border with angry residents attributing the fire to a longstanding land dispute.

The area has attracted unprecedented interest due to its proximity to Isiolo town, which hosts a new airport one of the vision 2030 flagship projects.

40 heavily armed men are said to have attacked this village while shooting in the air in a bid to scare away the villagers before setting their houses on fire.

Residents accused the local Chief and a prominent businessman in Isiolo town of plotting to sell their land to powerful politicians, saying they will not to be intimidated into abandoning their ancestral land. They are calling upon the National land Commission to intervene and resolve the impasse with the Director of Public Prosecutions being asked to investigate the matter.

