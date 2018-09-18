Entertainment and Lifestyle
New Music Alert: Avril releases new single, In love
Award winning singer and songwriter, Avril has released a new single, In Love.
In Love is an Afro pop song that speaks to all the couples who are in love.
Avril had this to say about the song, “This beautiful song was written by Tommy Flavour with me at the back of his mind. It is a song i believe will resonate with every person who is truly in love and every couple that has ups and downs in their union but still manage to push through.”
In Love was written by Tommy Flavour, produced by Saint P and video directed by J Blessing.
Watch video here: https://bit.ly/2Oo2whA
One Comment
Hmm it ѕeems like your site ate mʏ firѕt c᧐mment (it waѕ super long)
sߋ I guess I’ll ϳust sum it uр wһat Ӏ had written ɑnd ѕay, I’m thoroᥙghly enjoying үoսr blog.
I as ᴡell am аn aspiring blog writer but I’m ѕtiⅼl new to eveгything.
Ɗo you hɑve any pointѕ fօr novice blog
writers? Ӏ’d definitely appгeciate іt.