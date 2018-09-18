Entertainment and Lifestyle

New Music Alert: Avril releases new single, In love

Manuel Ntoyai September 18, 2018
Award winning singer and songwriter, Avril has released a new single, In Love.

In Love  is an Afro pop song that speaks to all the couples who are in love.

Avril had this to say about the song, “This beautiful song was written by Tommy Flavour with me at the back of his mind. It is a song i believe will resonate with every person who is truly in love  and every couple that has ups and downs in their union but still manage to push through.”

 
In Love was written by Tommy Flavour, produced by Saint P and video directed by J Blessing. 
 

Watch video here: https://bit.ly/2Oo2whA

