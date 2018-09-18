New Music Alert: Avril releases new single, In love

Award winning singer and songwriter, Avril has released a new single, In Love.

In Love is an Afro pop song that speaks to all the couples who are in love.

Avril had this to say about the song, “This beautiful song was written by Tommy Flavour with me at the back of his mind. It is a song i believe will resonate with every person who is truly in love and every couple that has ups and downs in their union but still manage to push through.”