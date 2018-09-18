People Daily

Kenya secures a multi-billion Sany deal in China

People Reporter September 18, 2018
Rhombus Construction Company Limited, CEO Githinji COCORICO has signed a multi-billion dealership agreement with China’s leading machinery company SANY.

Rhombus will be selling the SANY construction equipment in the East African Region.

Speaking to the media in China, Githinji said their business model is in line with the government’s BIG four agenda.

“Kenya needs to put its act together and have the national and county governments read from the same script on the policy front,” said Githinji, adding that the right policies should help smooth out some of the market’s challenges.

RHOMBUS is the leading construction company with robust business operations in East Africa.

It’s also the largest ready mix concrete and Bulk Cement supplier in Kenya.

