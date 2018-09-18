Machine’s UoN grounds to host inaugural varsity league

Eight university sides will kick off a five-leg Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) league with the opener slated for September 29 at the University of Nairobi (UoN) grounds, the home of Kenya Cup side Mean Machine.

The inaugural varsity league will only allow active students not above 25 years with UoN, Kenyatta University (KU), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Technical University of Kenya (TUK), Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), University of Eldoret (UoE), Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and Egerton University the teams set to participate.

CUEA will play TUK in the opening match on September 29 with Egerton taking on TUM in the second before hosts UoN face UoE. KU will close day one action with a Thika Road derby against JKUAT.

“The league is designed to expose participating students’ talent to the corporate world and various rugby opportunities,” said KUSA president Mbabu Mureithi during the launch of the event at UoN Towers yesterday.

Homeboyz Entertainment Limited CEO Mike Rabar—whose firm is behind National Sevens Circuit winners Menengai Cream Homeboyz—wants to extend that support to the varsity league. “Homeboyz will continue to support the sports sector. The players of this league will nature their talent and find a way up to the top clubs and the national team. We want to be part of this,” said Rabar.

The league will run for five weeks, kicking off on September 29 at UoN after which action heads to CUEA, home of Catholic Monks on October 6. KU and Egerton will host the third and fourth legs respectively with the finals returning to UoN grounds.