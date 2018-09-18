Dockers maintain unbeaten run as Warriors keep title dream alive

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League title holders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) continued with their brilliant displays on the court, easily seeing off Thunder 72-43 in a Sunday afternoon fixture for their 17th win of the 11-team league.

Sammy Kiki’s side started the match on a low, going toe-to-toe with Sadat Gaya’s charges to see the first quarter end in a 12-all draw. Determined to keep their unbeaten run intact, the Mombasa-based side turned the tables on the hard-fighting Thunder to clinch the second quarter 21-8 and create a 13-point gap.

KPA dictated the second half, carrying both quarters 19-13 and 20-10. Matin Kitong’o contributed 20 points to his side’s winning score.

This was the holders’ second win of the weekend, having thrashed Equity Bank 64-52 in a Saturday fixture that saw Victor Odendo top score for the dockers with 14 points while Equity’s Titus Musembi got 18 points despite the loss.

“I am comfortable with the current team chemistry but that does not mean we will be complacent in any of the remaining matches. We play Ulinzi Warriors and United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in Mombasa this weekend and I am optimistic the winning trend will prevail,” said Kiki.

Kiki is targeting a different approach in their encounter against Warriors, admitting it will be the tougher match of the two fixtures as the soldiers, who have lost five matches so far, will be out to break KPA’s unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Warriors kept true to their word, downing Lakeside in Kisumu 76-56. Before travelling to Kisumu, Warriors head coach William Balozi was confident of a win owing to the good preparations his team had had in speed and defence. They are eying the title, having lost to Strathmore Blades in the playoff semi-finals last season.

In the women’s league, holders KPA were handed their second loss by former champions Equity Bank Hawks. Hilda Indasi and Belinda Akoth scored 14 points each to help their side register a 48-42 win. After the Hawk’s humiliation, Antony Ojukwu’s charges narrowly escaped Zetech University’s wrath, winning the Sunday encounter by a single basket.

Hawks meanwhile, comfortably picked their second win of the weekend against Kenyatta University Oryx whom they beat 66-26 as Storms continued their good run, flogging USIU-Africa Flames 51-34. Strathmore beat Footprints 60-21.