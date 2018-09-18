Swamibapa, Kanbis get good wins in Super Division

Swamibapa recorded a convincing 88 run win over Nairobi Gymkhana in the ongoing Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 over Championship yesterday.

The all-action Swamibapa, who won the toss and selected to bat, had Deepak Pal (74 off 60 balls) in good form as he led the score charts and also collected four wickets. His contribution included nine boundaries and a single six on the board during the innings.

Pal was later to be dismissed off a Daniel Wesonga delivery which was caught by fielder Kevit Dosaja inside the 23.2 over. Swamibapa posted a total of 272/9 in their allotted overs in what was a commanding display from their Jaffreys Sports Club backyard. Dangerous Gymkhana off spinner Martin Okoth dropped five wickets.

Pankhaj Sanghani‘s (57 off 64 balls) half ton was also crucial in shoring up the numbers for the home team as they dominated the crease. He had eight brilliant boundaries before dropping a wicket courtesy of Harsh Gutka.

However, his opening partner Naman Patel endured a dreadful start to the match after being bowled out by lively Okoth off the first ball. On resumption, Gymkhana with a target of 273 had a meek start with openers Karan Kaul (20 off 57 balls) and Saagar Patel (38 off 64 balls) not finding proper footing on the wicket.

Veer Dave (555 of 94 balls) was their highest scorer of the day with five boundaries to his name. He would later be bowled out by Mayur Pindolia’s ball that was expertly fielded by Naman Patel.

Meanwhile at Ruaraka grounds, the hosts were beaten by eight wickets courtesy of high-riding Kanbis Sports Club. Ruaraka put together a weak score total of 88/10 on the board after being well-restricted by the visitors.

On resumption, Kanbis dropped only two wickets as they set about reaching a score of 93/2 in only 13.5 overs led by Rajesh Bhudiya (33 off 17 balls).