UoN partners with Cherami to build cancer institute

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The University of Nairobi and Cherami Africa have partnered to construct and operationalise a cancer institute in Nairobi.

The move is a major step towards achieving universal healthcare, which is part of President Uhuru’s Big Four agenda. The institute will be constructed in the first phase of the UoN’s Teaching and Research Hospital development.

To be situated within the university, the centre will be a multifunctional facility which offers modern teaching, training and research facilities for cancer healthcare.

It will also be expected to offer holistic patient-centred cancer services, provide research and innovations and raise awareness about the disease.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed witnessed the signing of the agreement between UoN and Cherami Investment and Financial yesterday.

She said her ministry will work alongside that of Health towards putting in place a legal framework to support establishment of medical training facilities in universities. UoN vice -chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi said the undertaking will save lives of millions and boost healthcare innovation in Kenya.