Residents of Kiambu want road worker investigated

People Daily September 18, 2018
Residents of Kiambu want road worker investigated.

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

More than 600 Kiambu residents have signed a petition to demand action against a road contractor. They want the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) probe how Sh170 million was spent to construct Kimbo-Matangini  road which they claim was done shoddily and left incomplete.

Sources at Kiambu county government indicated that the money has been paid in full. “We the residents of Kimbo-Matangini Junction would like to bring to your attention incomplete and shoddy construction works of the aforementioned road awarded to a private contractor by the Kiambu county government.

We believe the works fall short of the required standards and threshold despite non-completion of the required are notwithstanding,” the petition read in part.

The whistle blowing appeal was received by EACC on September 4, 2018 and was copied and  served to both the county government and to Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra).

