MPs summon Belio over scholarships

People Daily September 18, 2018
Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang.

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A powerful House committee has  summoned Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang (pictured) and former head of Public Service Francis Muthaura to explain government scholarships awards to students studying abroad.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also summoned former Higher Education PS Chrispus Kiamba and a Mr Philip Githinji, to explain how two students—Ian Githinji and Sandra Githinji—were awarded scholarships to study at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia, at the taxpayers’ expense. Philip  is the father of Ian and Sandra.

PAC  chair and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi expressed concerns over how the awards were issued, saying those who qualify the most do not benefit from the scholarships.

He said those summoned should appear before the committee next week when Education and Research PS Colette Suda will be appearing to explain the department’s financial expenditure.

