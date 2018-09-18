Speaker, four others linked to Njoro clashes

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Five people, among them Nakuru County Assembly deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui, were yesterday charged before a Nakuru court with promoting war-like activities in Nessuit, Njoro sub-county.

Tonui was charged alongside Njoro CDF chairman William Langat, former Nessuit MCA hopeful Christopher Samoe, area assistant chief Nicholas Lesingo and prominent businessman Joshua Ruto.

Particulars of the charge sheet were that on diverse dates between September 11 and 14, at Nessuit area, jointly, without lawful authority, made preparations, aided and advised a war-like undertaking against a certain community living in the area. They all denied the charges.

The prosecution informed court that the accused were presented before court with holding charges because the investigations are still ongoing, urging the court to grant the police 14 days.

The office of DPP urged the court to deny them bond until the matter is fully investigated, adding that the current hostile environment in the area has delayed the crucial exercise and that the accused can interfere with witnesses. Some of the things yet to be complied with include retrieving call data from the suspects and securing witnesses in the matter.

The accused, through lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, sought to be released on bond, saying their continued detention since last Friday was unconstitutional.

Senior principal magistrate Liz Gicheha denied the accused bond and directed the police to conclude investigations within three days. She ordered them remanded at the Nakuru Central Police Station until September 20 when they will appear in court for further directions.

Elsewhere, five primary schools in Narok South, which closed after tribal violence between two neighbouring communities erupted two weeks ago, reopened yesterday amid tight security. On Friday, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Chimwaga Mongo directed the schools be reopened and be provided round-the-clock security.