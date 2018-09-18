Fisherman drowns ‘in bid to evade arrest’

The body of a fisherman, who drowned when allegedly fleeing from Fisheries department officials at the weekend in Lake Naivasha, was retrieved yesterday.

The deceased was among five fishermen who were reportedly illegally fishing near Central Landing Beach on Saturday when the officials, accompanied by police officers, ordered them to stop.

The fishermen, however, defied the order and rowed their boat further inside the lake. A witness, Paul Otieno, said the five, on being cornered by the officers, jumped out of the boat and began swimming. One did not show up at the shores, prompting his search.

“His body was found today morning (yesterday) near the beach,” he said. The incident comes in the wake of concerns over increased cases of fishermen illegally fishing in undesignated areas in the lake.

Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association chairman David Kilo said the fishermen believed to be from the nearby Karagita slums have been fishing in areas set aside for fish breeding. Kilo said the move has affected fish production, especially for Tilapia species, whose stock has dwindled.