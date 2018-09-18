I’ll deal with you, Joho tells grabbers

Mombasa county government will not approve construction of structures on grabbed land, Governor Hassan Joho has declared. He warned those who have grabbed public land to surrender it before the county catches up with them.

Joho regretted parcels reportedly grabbed include Judiciary’s land at High Court in Mombasa, the Children’s court in Tononoka and a police camp. He spoke in an interview with Mediamax Network Limited’s PiliPili FM during Zinduka show yesterday.

“As long as I am the Mombasa governor, be rest assured that there will be no approval on grabbed property. Those who hold tittle deeds of grabbed land should be prepared to return it,” said Joho.

The governor was responding to a question on how his government plans to handle the grabbing menace. Earlier this year, the National Land Commission revealed that 40 per cent of public land in Mombasa has been grabbed by private entities. Joho said he would deal with the grabbers.