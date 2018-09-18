Teachers face manslaughter charges over students death

Two teachers from Syokisinga Secondary School in Machakos county were yesterday charged with manslaughter after four students drowned in River Athi last Friday.

Appearing before principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe in Kithimani law courts, Kennedy Musyoki and Faustina Chelimo were also charged with negligence.

The two were arrested on Saturday but police are still pursuing another teacher who is on the run. The two will remain in police custody after the prosecution successfully sought more time to complete investigations.

The matter will be mentioned next Monday. The four Form One students were part of a group that had gone on a geography class field trip accompanied by their teachers.

It is said the students were walking along the river when the four started playing and unfortunately fell in and drowned.