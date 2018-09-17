English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Five people charged over last weeks clashes in Njoro, Nakuru
Five people including Nakuru county assembly deputy speaker Samuel Tonui, Njoro CDF chairman William Langat, an assistant chief and two local leaders were today charged in a Nakuru court over last weeks clashes in Njoro which claimed the lives of four people.
The suspects were accused of allegedly promoting war-like activities in Nessuit area of Njoro sub-county this as schools re-opened amid a low turn out of students.