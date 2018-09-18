Kavuludi team to guide police officers on career progression

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has rolled out sensitisation exercise on career progression guide for police officers in North Rift region.

Addressing the officers at Eldoret Hall in Uasin Gishu county yesterday, outgoing chairman Johnston Kavuludi said the exercise is aimed at enlightening the officers on career path and development.

He said there has been numerous complaints regarding promotions with officers, claiming they are hired and retire as constables because of lack of knowledge on career progression procedure.

Kavuludi said the government is determined to rectify the past mistakes to attract and retain suitably qualified persons in the disciplined force.

“I would like to assure members of the disciplined forces that numerous complaints about unfair promotions, favouritism and lack of transparency and accountability in the police force will be a thing of the past,” he said.

The commission, Kavuludi said, has also developed regulations to guide it in the areas of vetting, recruitment and appointment, promotions, transfer and deployment and discipline.