Health CS orders probe into death of 12 newborns

Health cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki has directed various heath bodies to investigate the death of 12 new born babies at the Pumwani maternity hospital and file their report within 24 hours

The directive was issued hours after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko stormed the facility and discovered several bodies of infants stored under what he called inhumane and deplorable conditions .

Sonko has since suspended 4 top officials at the hospital and its entire board.