English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Health CS orders probe into death of 12 newborns

K24 Tv September 17, 2018
2,515 Less than a minute
waziri wa afya Sicily Kariuki

Health cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki has directed various  heath bodies to  investigate the death of 12 new born babies at the Pumwani maternity hospital and  file their report within 24 hours
The directive was issued hours after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko stormed the facility and discovered several bodies of infants stored under what he called inhumane and deplorable conditions .
Sonko has since suspended 4 top officials at the hospital and its entire board.

Show More

Related Articles

September 17, 2018
2,502

Man shoots and injures wife before killing self in Marigat, Baringo

September 17, 2018
2,499

Five people charged over last weeks clashes in Njoro, Nakuru

September 17, 2018
2,626

Maasai community in search of Ntimama’s successor one year later 

September 17, 2018
2,605

Religious leaders urge parliament to support the President’s memorandum 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.