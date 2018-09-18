Body of missing Meru magistrate’s daughter found

Dorcas Mbatia and Paul Muhoho @PeopleDailyKe

A nine-year-old girl who was abducted 10 days ago while walking home from school in Meru county has been found dead.

The body of Maribel Kapolon, the only child of Githongo Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Kemei, was found dumped at Gitoro forest in Imenti North on Sunday evening. The young girl was walking home from Consolata Primary School when she was kidnapped by unknown people.

Police took the body to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said one suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing. And yesterday Chief Justice David Maraga called for tough action against the killers.

He said he had learnt with shock the abduction and murder of Kapolon and sent condolences to the bereaved judicial officer and her family.

“I would like to assure you that every effort is being made to find and punish her killers. I have talked to the Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and Kinoti and they have given me a firm assurance that everything is being done to bring them to book,” he said in a statement.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in a statement urged the DCI to investigate the circumstances leading to the kidnapping and heinous killing of the pupil.

“Whereas we are not privy to the motive of the killing, we are aware of the dangers of possible threats and intimidation faced by judicial officers arising from their nature of work. We urge the government to put in place measures to enhance the security of magistrates so that they can discharge their duties in an environment devoid of threats.”