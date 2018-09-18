Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba and his wife Angela Mwende and three former senior officials of collapsed Chase Bank Limited accused of stealing Sh1.1 billion from the bank will spend three days in police custody pending bail ruling.

The five were detained at Kileleshwa Police Station by Senior Resident Magistrate Hellen Onkwani until Thursday after they denied six counts among them conspiracy to steal Sh1.1 billion and money laundering Sh409 million from the bank.

The MP and his wife were charged alongside their two companies Porting Access Ltd and Itecs Ltd officials, Duncan Kibui Gichu (chief executive), James Mwaura (general manager, corporate credit) and Makarios Omondi (general manager, finance).

They were charged yesterday following a warrant of arrest issued against them on Thursday after they failed to honour summons to appear in court and plead to the criminal charges.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest against the couple, Lucien Sunter, Ronald Petrus Vlasman, Porting Access Limited and Itecs Limited.

Musimba also denied the charges on behalf of the two companies that are the ninth and 10th accused.

The five were charged that on diverse dates between January 23, 2015 and March 31, 2016 at Chase Bank Limited head office in Nairobi county with intent to defraud, jointly conspired to defraud the bank Sh1,150,125,587.20 by irregularly disbursing the said money to Porting Access limited and Itecs Limited without following the payment process.

Initially, the MP had applied through his lawyer to have the proceedings conducted in camera due to what he said were grave matters touching on national security but linked to the case. “I will deliver ruling on bail on September 20,”said Onkwani.