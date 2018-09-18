Wide rich-poor gap unhealthy for growth

Ideally, Kenya is a resource-rich country with enough to propel her citizens to prosperity. This perception was buttressed by a recent AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report, which indicated Kenya’s wealth has increased considerably in the past decade.

According to the report, Kenya was ranked fifth wealthiest in Africa, with individuals net worth of about Sh10.5 trillion. Total wealth held in Kenya rose by 73 per cent between 2007 and 2017. This is privately held wealth by all the individuals living inside the country, including property, cash, equities and business interests, and excluding government funds.

The report also names Nairobi the sixth in wealthiest African capital, with estimated wealth of Sh5.4 trillion. This is positive development that should attract both local and foreign investors, particularly those eyeing Nairobi.

In contrast, however, is the stark reality of the silent, poor majority. Whereas individual wealth in Kenya continues to grow, the proportion of Kenyans living in abject poverty also keeps rising. The ever-widening poor-rich gap paints a disturbing picture amid runaway plunder of public resources, high unemployment and crime rates even as the taxation regimen purports to promote equality.

For a country ranked among world’s fastest-growing economies, lopsided growth can create a huge roadblock on Kenya’s path to prosperity and render sustainable development a mirage.

Such growth will indeed have a devastating consequence on Vision 2030 which aims to transform Kenya into an industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all citizens in the next decade.

This raises fundamental questions about the role of devolution in promoting shared prosperity as the two extremes stare each other smack on the face.

This is a situation that the country must address. We must address factors that favour some at the expense of majority. Also, the country must tackle corruption, tribalism and unemployment as it addresses the rich-poor gap.