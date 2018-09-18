Need for sobriety in national challenges debate

Alberto Leny

Time is ripe for Kenyans and leaders alike to engage in a structured national conversation on how to tackle the numerous problems facing the nation.

Such a conversation must give national interests priority as well as forging reconciliation. We must always remember the cardinal principal (Article 1 on Sovereignty of the people) of our Constitution that states: “All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution and (2) The people may exercise their sovereign power either directly or through their democratically elected representatives.”

It is against this backdrop that leaders ought to embrace the “handshake” spirit fostered by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga which has helped restore calm following the toxic political atmosphere in the run-up to and after last year’s elections.

Optimism and hope for peace, healing and reconciliation will also come in handy in the wake of tumultuous period peppered by a difficult economic situation that Kenyans continue to grapple with.

As Members of the National Assembly hold a special sitting to debate the contentious and costly VAT on petroleum products, they must remember that Kenyans are hurting. They must soberly reflect on the critical issues confronting the people.

Kenya has for long been at the tipping point of a national disaster compounded by forces of nature, moral depravity and corruption. Environmental destruction, drought, heavy rains and flooding that left a trail of misery in its wake worsened the already bad situation.

And now this dangerous recipe has reached boiling point thanks to economic hardship, a spiraling national debt, high cost of living, a troubled agricultural sector, poverty, ignorance and disease. It’s a ticking time bomb.

That is why it is welcome to see various organisations operating under the umbrella of the Dialogue Reference Group (DRG) embracing the new spirit for a national conversation that gave birth to Building Bridges Initiative.

However, time is running out and Kenyans’ patience is wearing thin.

More than 600 delegates consisting of the religious, community, women, youth, persons with disabilities as well as civil society, business community and trade unions met at the Ufungamano House for the first National Dialogue Conference hosted by the Dialogue Reference Group (DRG). This is a step in the right direction.

Therefore, the Building Bridges Initiative team structuring the programme for a new national conversation should join forces with the DRG for unity of purpose in convening a forum for structured, democratic and open dialogue for all Kenyans.

The dialogue should guarantee peace, national unity and integrity to safeguard the people’s wellbeing through a free and democratic system of government that enshrines good governance, constitutionalism, and the rule of law, human rights and gender equity.

The outcome of the national conversation must clearly recognise and demarcate divisions of responsibility among the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary to create checks and balances between them and ensure accountability of the government to the people. —[email protected]