Stereotyping should not hurt Kenya, China ties

Troy Guo

A recent online video in which a Chinese national, Liu Jiaqi, is shown making derogatory remarks about Kenyans and their leadership has elicited a lot of commentary.

As is natural, there was a public outcry and widespread calls for the punishment of the individual involved in the incident. This was fully justified considering the gravity of the sentiments expressed on the recording.

We are glad to note that Jiaqi has since been called to account both by his employer and his host nation for this most unfortunate transgression. Such aberrations by an individual, who was clearly expressing his own thoughts, should not be allowed to sully the good relations that the people of China and Kenya have built over the years and from which they continue to derive mutual benefits.

Contact between Kenyans and the Chinese people date back thousands of years ago when the first seafaring traders from China docked on the Kenyan coast. They left an indelible mark and their influence is still visible in the goods they brought and even genetically.

Today, trade is the major theatre of contact between the two nations. Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta led a Kenyan delegation to Beijing and signed a number of agreements with his hosts, a development which is expected to deepen relations between Kenya and China.

China is a key trading partner for Kenya. As a result, there has been a lot of movement of factors of production between the two countries, especially labour. A number of Chinese companies are active in Kenya. Nearly all have contracted Kenyans as their employees.

For some of the necessary skill-sets, however, they import labour from China. This is very critical for technology transfer and the on-job training of local cadres.

This infusion of Chinese expertise has greatly energised the work environment in Kenya. Currently, there are hundreds of Chinese, mostly in middle-and top-level management, working in Kenya on various projects and enterprises.

As one such organisation, we are always alive to the cultural differences between Kenya and China. For instance, we will be the first to admit that the Chinese workplace tends to be a more strictly controlled space compared to the Kenyan one. This is largely due to historical circumstances.

While China, despite its globally acknowledged economic muscle, has embraced collectivism, organisation, order and rule, Kenya on the other hand tends to be freer, with a lot of accent being put on civil liberties, including the right of employees to organise.

Kenyans have also had contact with people from other countries for a longer time, compared to their Chinese counterparts, some of whom could be working outside their country for the first time.

The language barrier has only served to magnify the differences as opposed to the commonalities. Against such a background, the importance of cultivating genuine cooperation among employees, cannot be gainsaid. We can say this with some level of authority given our experience in running a business in Kenya.

An ideal shared working and even living environment calls for sensitivity to each other’s socio-cultural predilections, besides being truthful and candid in our conversations with each other.

Naturally, in a set-up where there are two opposing cultures and ways of life, there is bound to be some active tension. Unfortunately, this tension sometimes finds expression in breaches such as that which was mentioned above.

But this is normally the exception rather than the rule. Whenever this happens, we must locate individual culpability and call the individual to account.

There is always the temptation to heap the failures of one individual on a whole community or race. Both Kenyans and Chinese must actively resist this path as it can only lead to unrest and disengagement, which could adversely affect the long-standing relations between the two peoples and the benefits each side brings to the table.

We must not let rabid stereotyping and negative energy, of the type we have seen recently on social media, compromise what our people and leaders have worked so hard to build. —The writer is the CEO, Sonlink Limited