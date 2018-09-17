Taxes and levies that fuel Kenya’s economy

Increasing budgetary requirements have forced the National treasury increase tax demands while borrowing more as debt crossed Sh5 trillion this year. Kenya Revenue Authority has failed to meet its target for the past couple of years forcing the State has to plug the gaps with either grants or domestic borrowing to finance the budget. Herein is a list of taxes and levies collected by Government

Income Tax

Government, through the tax agency, has this as amongst its main source of revenue source. Income tax has four categories i.e. PAYE, Corporation Tax and Withholding Tax. PAYE touches on everybody with gainful employment and in Kenya the employer deducts a percentage from salary and remits to KRA after every pay day.

PAYE applies to bonuses, commissions, monthly wages etc. KRA offers insurance and mortgage relief for qualified individuals. Under Corporation Tax, companies operating within the country pay a charge on all their incomes to KRA. Resident companies’ tax rate is 30 percent while the non-resident corporations part with 37.5 percent on all taxable profits.

Value Added Tax (VAT)

The Value Added Tax Act of Kenya states that a consumption charge levied on local sales as well as importation of taxable goods and services is a requirement. The consumer of the taxable commodity or service pays the VAT. The tax rate applicable is 16 percent for all taxable products and services 0 percent for particular groups of goods and services.

The period for filing VAT returns (VAT agents) is one month and should be on or before 20th each month. VAT is amongst the controversial taxes in most economies given their unpopular effect on citizens. In Kenya, the recent 16 percent VAT on fuel prices has raised a huge storm.

Custom duty

Customs duty is basically the export and import taxes in Kenya for goods coming into the country. KRA uses a harmonised system to quantify the tax rates applicable under their regime. That would therefore mean that the rates differ for goods exported and imported within the East African Community where a common external tariff is already applicable.

Customs stations are at the entry points in the country including airports, ports, and borders. Whenever one imports goods, they have to pay an import declaration fee of 2.25 percent of the cost, insurance, and freight charges.

Afterwards, the customs department will advise you on duty payable. The goods imported are thus subject to a standard VAT rate as well as excise duty. Averagely, customs duty can be 25 percent though it may be as low as 0 percent or even as high as 100 percent.

Property and Capital Gain Taxes

Land and Buildings have standing charges levied upon them currently by County Governments. The tax rate usually depends on the location of the property and its appropriated value. An approximate figure would be one per cent of the property value.

The land tax also depends on the current market value of the land. Out of all the counties, Nairobi has the highest land rate at eight per cent. Mombasa and Kisumu Counties because of factors around infrastructural growth and rapid urbanisation have high rates on land attracted.

These taxes also contribute considerably into the exchequer. Most dormant properties are usually heavily taxed to discourage non-usage. Capital gains tax (CGT) was suspended in Kenya in 1985. However, it was reintroduced with effect from January 1, 2015 on the transfer of property in Kenya, whether or not the property was acquired before the effective date.

The tax is levied at the rate of five per cent on net of the transfer value over adjusted cost. It is a final tax and cannot be offset against other income taxes. Despite various controversies over the matter, the KRA has maintained that CGT is a transaction-based tax and should therefore be paid upon transfer of property, and not later than the 20th day of the month following that in which the transfer was made.

Entertainment Tax

Lately, there is the imposition of tax on any matter that relates to entertainment through an Act of Parliament. The fee would be for hosting an event or charges on concert tickets or any other commercial project.

Entertainment includes an exhibition, performance or amusement to which persons are admitted for payment, but does not include the following; stage plays and performances which are conducted by Educational institutions approved by the Minister for the time being responsible for Education as part of learning; or sports, games or cultural performances conducted under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Social Services.

Excise Tax

The Excise Duty (Excisable Goods Management System) Regulations, 2017 have recently been published in the Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 44 under Legal Notice No. 48.Every package of excisable goods, except motor vehicles, manufactured in or imported into Kenya, are required to be affixed with an excise stamp.

The indirect charge administered on the sale of certain goods such as cigarettes or beer is the excise tax. In this year’s budget, Excise duty tax of 30 percent on private passenger motor vehicles whose engine capacity exceeds 2500cc for diesel and 3000cc for petrol powered vehicles was proposed.

Also, 12 percent excise duty fees was charged by Treasury on money transfer services by cellular phone service providers in the budget.

Residential Rental Income Tax

The Finance Act of 2015 defines the residential rental income tax as the amount payable from accrued incomes from the residential property within Kenya and is not above Shs 10 million per income year. The rate charged is 10 percent of the total monthly gross rent.

The tax payment is due every month before or on 20th. Income from residential occupation is taxable income. The total income to the landlord is what is taxable. The tax-ability of the income is irrespective of size of the buildings as long as the taxable income threshold is reached. This is another interesting revenue source for KRA.

Turnover Tax

In a bid to rope small and medium-sized enterprises into the tax net, the government introduced a tax known as turnover tax. This tax is payable by any person whose income from business is over Shs 500,000 but does not exceed Shs 5million in a year of income.

This tax is based on the gross income earned by businesses in this segment and has different payment schedules from corporate tax. This is usually a final tax and the eligible persons are free to apply for exemption from this tax. There are attendant penalties for failure to pay or file the returns as required by the act.

Tax Procedures Act

The Tax Procedures Act No.29 of 2015 as an ACT of Parliament basically harmonises and consolidates the procedural rules for the administration of tax laws in Kenya, and for connected proposes. In the budget of 2018/2019,Extension of Tax Amnesty on taxable income earned outside Kenya from June 2018 to June 30, 2019 was effected.

Increase in the rate of late tax payment interest from 1 percent to 2 percent and introduction of 20 percent penalty on late payment. The Commissioner of Tax may, in relation to a tax law, delegate in writing to an authorised officer the performance of any of the powers or functions of the commissioner under that tax law.

Robin Hood Tax

It is a tad bit controversial this one because of the element of taxation on withdrawals above Sh500,000 in Kenya. In the Tax Duty 2018 budget, 0.05 percent Robin Hood Tax on any amounts of Sh500,000 or more transferred through banks and other financial institutions.

So heated was this debate in Parliament after the budget reading that the MPs demanded a say in the matter. The Attorney General told the High Court that the National Assembly had the final word. A memorandum from State House might, however, put this debate to bed.