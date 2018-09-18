State to pay media advertising debts

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

The government will this week begin clearance of an estimated Sh2.5 billion debt it owes different media houses and publishing firms.

“We will repay the debt owed to media houses, hopefully the process should begin this week,” Information Principal Secretary Fatuma Hirsi said yesterday.

The latest development comes exactly thirty-six (36) days after Information Cabinet secretary Joseph Mucheru said he would not pay the debt since Treasury had not given him the money. The money is owed through Government Advertising Agency (GAA), with the agency’s parent ministry on the spot for corruption and failure to honour advertising contracts.

Last month a special team of detectives moved in to the Information ministry to investigate the claims after complaints were raised by media managers over the debt amounting to Sh2.5billion, which GAA and the ICT ministry has supposedly accumulated over the years.

GAA books advertisement slots and places on behalf of government departments and agencies, collects payments and is also mandated to pay media houses but it has not remitted the funds consistently over the years. Media owners believe the money has been collected and diverted to other uses or embezzled.

But yesterday, Hirsi, who was speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholders forum that drew ministry officials, media owners, broadcasters and policy makers in the industry, defended the agency’s existence saying it has served its intended purpose – which is to reduce wastage by government ministries, agencies and parastatals.