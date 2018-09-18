CFS must go, says KPA boss

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Operators of the Mombasa-based Container Freight Stations (CFS) will have no option but to face the harsh reality that with improving port efficiency and its ongoing expansion, the periphery container storages will have to die a natural death, Kenya Ports Authority acting managing director Daniel Manduku has said.

According to Manduku, port expansion coupled with the establishment of the Standard Gauge Railway, which have created seamless cargo evacuation from the port of Mombasa, have automatically rendered the work of CFS irrelevant.

The MD, however, said that the above does not necessarily translate to massive job losses amongst CFS dependent workers but instead there will be better quality jobs that will come with the ongoing port expansion and further creation of special economic zones.

“CFSs were created because the port was congested and was subsequently inefficient. But now the port is increasingly becoming less congested and more efficient. Can you then justify the CFSs existence? We just need to be honest to ourselves’” he said.

The port’s chief was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the 26th International Association of Maritime Economists (IAME) in Mombasa where he insisted that “Once the facility beats congestion and becomes efficient by either increasing capacity or having an efficient evacuation system, we will not need periphery storage and that is where we are heading.”

It is against this backdrop, the MD said, port operations are expanding into bigger and better projects like creation of special economic zones in Dongo Kundu.

He, therefore, challenged the public especially the CFS operators to stop limiting their minds to just low-level jobs like transporting containers to CFSs and instead take advantage of the upcoming opportunities and position themselves for better high-level job opportunities.