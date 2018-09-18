Tomatoes rot, leave bitter taste for growers

Hundreds of tomato farmers counting losses with tonnes of the crop rotting in the farms for lack of market as middlemen take advantage of their predicament.

A crate of tomatoes that previously fetched between Sh8,000 and 10,000 is now going for a few hundreds of shillings, and that is if one is lucky to find a willing buyer.

Among those affected is Kirinyaga County deputy governor Peter Ndambiri who has been growing tomatoes on his three-acre plot at Kanjinji village for the last 10 years. The county boss says he spent more than Sh500,000 in his tomato farm but things have not worked out the way he hoped they would.

Speaking at his farm, Ndambiri revealed that they are now feeding the tomatoes to cows and pigs. “This is a total loss to us and even as we speak, I can’t even recoup an eighth of my investment,” he said.

He claimed that even the cattle and pigs have had enough of the tomato, leaving them rotting in farms. “Mine will not touch tomatoes, they are rotting away in the farms because we have nowhere to sell them,” he said.

He said middlemen are trooping to the farms, offering peanuts for crates of tomatoes, a move he added, has devastated many farmers. A sport check at big markets in Kutus, Kagio and Makutano revealed a sorry state of farmers abandoning tomatoes in the market after failing to secure buyers.

The situation has left county leaders scratching their heads for a solution with deputy governor saying that they are planning to start a tomatoes processing factory at industrial park in Sagana town. He said that he understand farmers suffering since he has also come face-to-face with the dire situation..