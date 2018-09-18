Kenya ranked 5th wealthiest country in Africa

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya is the 5th wealthiest country in Africa, with individuals in the country holding assets worth Sh10.5 trillion ($104 billion), a recent study by AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report indicates.

The report shows that the total wealth held in Kenya has risen by 73 per cent over the past 10 years (2007 to 2017) and by two per cent over the past one year. The report indicates that Nairobi was placed at position six with the total wealth held in the city amounting to Sh5.4 trillion ($54 billion).

Mombasa was ranked at position 23 with the total private wealth standing at $8 billion. Accordingly, it also reveals that in overall, total wealth held in Africa has risen by 13 per cent over the past 10 years (2007 to 2017) and by three per cent over the past year.

Mauritius was the top-performing individual market during these periods. The report reveals that South Africa tops the charts with $722 billion (Sh72.8 trillion), followed by Egypt with $330 billion (Sh33.3 trillion), Nigeria with $253 billion (25.5 trillion) and Morocco $122 billion (Sh12.3 trillion).

The report also says that individuals in Tanzania hold wealth worth $60 billion, while those in Ethiopia hold $60 billion. Cote d’Ivoire closes the top 10 ranked with $46 billion.

According to the report, total wealth, refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country, including expatriates. It includes all their assets (property, cash, equities, business interests) less any liabilities but excludes government funds.

Ethiopia, which started from a low base that makes growth easier also performed – making the average wealth in Ethiopia to stand at $700 per person, which was still quite low despite recent growth.

Total private wealth held in Africa is expected to rise by 34 per cent over the next 10 years, reaching $3.1 trillion by the end of 2027.