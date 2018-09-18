Dongo Kundu project faces fresh headwinds

The development of multi-billion free port at Dongo Kundu in Mombasa faces further headwinds after residents vowed to block the project over land compensation issues.

Although the planned Sh30 billion free port and special economic zone are expected to bring huge economic benefits to the economy, once it takes shape, residents whose land will be compulsorily acquired are demanding compensation first before any form of development starts.

The entire land has been inhabited by squatters who are also claiming ancestral ownership right.

However, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has claimed ownership of part of the 3,277 acres (1,326 ha) earmarked for the project. Bakari Mwamtoa, a resident, said villagers are not opposed to the project, but want the government to ensure compensation is done first before any development begins.

“We have some graves of our grandparents who were buried here. And this is a very serious concern to us,” said Mwamtoa, who claims to own 25 acres of land in the area.

Another resident Kesi Kalume, who claims to own seven acres of land in the area, wants the government to compensate them at the current market value of land. He said he will not move until he is compensated Sh22 million for the land.

“There are schools, mosques and graves here. We also have crops, trees and houses which we depend on for our livelihoods,” he claimed.

The underlying issues have the potential to cause monumental friction as government pushes through one of the Vision 2030 projects expected to boost the country’s economy.

Speaking during the first Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) forum with Dongo Kundu residents, regional National Land Commission coordinator, Edward Bosire said compensation for the land and property is one of the sticking issues the project is facing. He said the commission will employ the Resettlement Action Plan mode to undertake compensation once land valuations are completed.

“We want to assure everyone who will be affected by this project that they will be fully compensated,” said Bosire. The proposed industrial and commercial hub, which will sit on 1,326 hectares, is part of the master plan for the development of the Mombasa Special Economic Zone that was conceived and prepared with assistance from Japanese government in 2015. KPA Senior economist Mohamed Golicha said part of the land that has been invaded by the squatters will form the free port.

He said development includes Berth 1, access roads, transmission line, water supply pipeline from the mainland and a substation, drainage, power supply and a free trade zone.

Likoni Deputy county commissioner Eric Wamulevu said development of the special economic zone, an industrial park and a berth will create jobs and boost regional trade. Dongo Kundu bypass will go through the area.

KPA Acting managing director Daniel Manduku while speaking on the sidelines of the International Association of Maritime Economists conference in Mombasa said the project’s feasibility study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency is about to be concluded.