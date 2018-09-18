Sh5.8b Likoni cable cars agreement to be signed today

Construction of the Sh5.8 billion Likoni Cable Express will edge closer today when the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) and Project Development Sponsor Trapos Ltd sign the project agreement.

The signing at the KFS headquarters in Mombasa will pave way for the setting up of the project infrastructure ahead of its commissioning early next year.

Completion of the project, which will be constructed under the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) model, will take at least 18 months.

The cable cars will be a huge relief for ferry users who have been enduring crossing nightmares at the Likoni channel due to delays and stalling of ferries midstream. The delays have been the cause of huge traffic snarl- ups that have seen South Coast being shunned by tourists who sometimes have to miss flight at Moi International Airport.

The cable cars will move up to 5,500 passengers in one direction or double that number in both directions in one hour.

A 25-year concession agreement for the project connecting Likoni mainland with the Island has already been signed between KFS and Trapos Ltd.

The Likoni Cable Express will be a state-of-the-art multi-gondola cable car system that will provide innovative passenger transport solution at the Likoni crossing channel.

It will grant an exclusivity to a Consortium, Likoni Cable Express Ltd under the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer Model.

Kenyans will pay up to Sh100 to cross through the channel using the cable cars once the setting up of the new passenger transport infrastructure is complete.

KFS managing director Bakari Gowa said the cable cars will charge between Sh20 and 30 during off-peak hours and between Sh50 and100 during peak hours to cross to Mombasa Island or Likoni mainland.

“The rates to be charged will be determined by the time of use,” he said.

It will be the first aerial cable mass transit Infrastructure project in the country. In addition, the project will also be first Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP) to achieve approval since the inception of the PPP Act of 2013.

Private investors will provide necessary finance to make the project possible and the asset will revert to KFS after the Concession period expires.

