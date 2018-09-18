NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Investigate ‘Sh409m water plan’

Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina has called on office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate an alleged misuse of Sh409 million disbursed by the government for the Ndula-Maguguni-Ngoliba water project in 2015.

Speaking at Ngoliba and Maguguni trading centres, the MP said  he was shocked to see a report by the National Irrigation Board (NIB) purporting that the project was 90 per cent complete while the facts on the ground revealed that none of the intended beneficiaries had been connected with water.

He accused the NIB leadership of taking advantage of these new developments to take credit and further seek more funding to “complete” the project.

