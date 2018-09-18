Philip Murgor, stepbrothers in court battle over Sh0.5b estate

Winstone Chiseremi

Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Philip Murgor and his stepbrothers are embroiled in a court battle over sharing of a Sh0.5 billion estate of their late father Charles Murgor.

The deceased is survived by 24 children among them the former DPP and all seems not rosy in the family with a court duel over the sharing of the multi-billion-shilling estate left behind by the deceased in Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

The former DPP and his brother, Gilbert Murgor moved to court to block attempt by their stepbrothers from including their late mother’s 1,400 acres of land in the estate belonging to their late father.

He argues that the disputed land was bought by his late mother through a loan from the Agricultural Finance Corporation while working as a nurse.

Philip told Justice Olga Sewe who is presiding over the matter that it was wrong for his siblings to demand a share of the land saying it solely belongs to their mother. Justice Sewe will make rule on the matter on November 30.