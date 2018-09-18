Patel farm owners now ‘threatening’ witnesses

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has accused the owners of Patel farm and some government officers of threatening key witnesses in a case where nine suspects are charged with 48 counts of manslaughter.

This emerged in an application where the DPP is seeking the case be transferred from Naivasha to Nairobi due to interference.

The State has also expressed concern on the safety of the prosecution in the application that was filed before High Court Judge Richard Mwongo in Naivasha.

The application, however, failed to kick off after it emerged that some parties involved in the case had not been served.

During the hearing, there was a heated exchange between lawyer Tom Ojienda who is appearing for the owner of the farm Perry Manusukh (pictured) and State Counsel Alexander Muteti.

Ojienda told the court that on four occasions, the State had failed to provide the defence lawyers with witness statements as ordered.

He told the court that the move to seek a transfer of the case from Naivasha was meant to escape orders by the lower court.

However, Muteti accused the defence lawyer of misleading the court, adding that all that they were seeking were the transfer orders.

The judge ordered that all parties be served first and set hearing for today.