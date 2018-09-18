Tiwa on savage eruption

@O_Alfayo

Nigeria’s Afro beat queen, Tiwa Savage, was in town over the weekend for Redsan’s album launch at Carnivore Grounds.

However, the Kele Kele hit singer woke up a bitter woman yesterday morning, as she went on a sour ranting spree on social media. She accused the event organisers of abandoning her and her over 20-member entourage

She accused the promoters of allegedly “talking trash” about artistes, her accommodation had not been paid for in full and there was no designated car to take her to the airport. However, Tiwa maintained that she loved Kenya and her fans despite the prevailing circumstances.

“…the fans deserve better regardless of what happens behind the scenes… I love Kenya always have and always will (sic),” she wrote. The event organisers had not commented on the issue by the time of going to press.